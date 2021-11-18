LIVE: COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Parents & Families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is holding a virtual town hall for parents and families with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and children.

To help answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, MDHHS is hosting the next in a series of virtual town halls for parents and families on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 12 p.m. featuring pediatricians and family physicians to answer common questions and questions from viewers.

