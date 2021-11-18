Advertisement

LIVE: COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Parents & Families

Pediatricians and family physicians will answer common questions and questions from viewers.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is holding a virtual town hall for parents and families with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and children.

To help answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, MDHHS is hosting the next in a series of virtual town halls for parents and families on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 12 p.m. featuring pediatricians and family physicians to answer common questions and questions from viewers.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Lillian's opens in the Lansing Mall on Saturday.
Nonprofit opens free store in the Lansing Mall for the underserved community
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say

Latest News

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
MSU preparing to offer Tucker new $95M deal
Wonderland of Lights returns for 27th year
Wonderland of Lights returns for 27th year
The Wonderland of Lights is returning to Potter Park Zoo for the 27th year.
Wonderland of Lights returns for 27th year
Jared Harris is accused of killing his wife by poisoning her with heroin. (Source: WJRT)
Husband convicted of poisoning wife with heroin