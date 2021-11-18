Learn how they make the infamous turkey cake at Baskin Robbins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate Thanksgiving with your family and friends this year, you might want to check out the infamous turkey cake at Baskin Robbins.

It’s completely made out of ice cream and will certainly be the talk of the table. But hurry--the deadline to order the turkey cake is Monday morning, November 22nd.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

