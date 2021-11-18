Husband convicted of poisoning wife with heroin

DAVISON, Mich. (WILX) - A Genesee County man has been convicted of killing his wife by poisoning her cereal.

Jason Harris’ wife died in 2014. The case got national attention after prosecutors say Harris laced his wife, Christiana’s cereal with heroin, causing her death. Harris told investigators he gave his wife a bowl of cereal on the evening of Sept. 28, 2014. He claims they went to bed, and he went to work the next day. When he couldn’t reach his wife, he asked a neighbor to check on her. That neighbor found Harris dead in her bed.

Investigators found thousands of messages between Jason Harris and another woman in the months leading up to Christina’s death. Nine days after her death, he purchased a ticket to visit that woman in Rhode Island.

“It’s been seven years, such a long time and there were a lot of things that were hard to hear, said about the family, but finally, we get to say it now... the truth, we get to say the truth,” said family friend Stephany Arnould.

Her death was originally ruled an accidental overdose, but her family insisted that she did not do drugs. Investigators tested breast milk she had frozen, and they didn’t find any trace of drugs in that.

In 2019, the Genesee County Medical Examiner changed the cause of death from accidental to homicide.

As for Jason Harris, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Justice is served on Davison man who killed his wife by poisoning her cereal.@PAAM_83 @ndaajustice #ThankYouuJury pic.twitter.com/KCLEfZv21E — Prosecutor David Leyton (@dsleyton) November 17, 2021

