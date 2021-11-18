‘Hamilton’ tickets go on sale at Wharton Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts said the first day of ticket sales for “Hamilton” has been incredible.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The musical, which tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, has received critical acclaim and a record-breaking 16 Tony Award nominations.

Wharton said most people are buying tickets online.

“‘Hamilton’ is such an incredible show. It was nominated for 16 Tonys, won 11 of them -- including Best Musical. It won so many others, a Grammy, an Olivier, a Pulitzer Prize for Best Drama,” said Bob Hoffman, with Wharton. “When you ask me, ‘Why should someone see this show?’ There are a lot of people over the world who think this is the top show. It really is one of the top shows. It’s so good.”

“Hamilton” will run from March 29 to April 10, so there is quite a bit of opportunity to get tickets. There are evening and matinee shows. It is recommended for ages 10 and older.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the Wharton Center’s official website here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

