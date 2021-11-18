Advertisement

Getting to Silver Bells in the City is easy with CATA

By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The family favorite is back in person this year and there are new elements added in for this year’s festivities.

Silver Bells in the City is back to continue a 37 year tradition!

Many people wonder about getting to the downtown area and CATA has people covered with convenient stops along the downtown area.

Let CATA take the stress of parking downtown away and get you to Silver Bells in the City safely and without the hassle.

