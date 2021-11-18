Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in 2 farmed elk in Kent County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed its first cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in Michigan elk Thursday.

According to authorities, the two elk were found at a farmed deer facility in Kent County through disease tracing. Officials said it’s the first confirmed cases of CWD in Michigan elk.

No wild elk have currently tested positive for CWD.

CWD is a deadly neurological disease that can be transmitted from animal to animal.

While there have been no reported cases of CWD in humans, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization recommend that animals that have tested positive for CWD should not be consumed as food by humans or domestic animals.

More information on CWD can be found on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ official website here.

