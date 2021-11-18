Advertisement

A Broadway favorite coming to Wharton Center this spring and tickets are on sale now

By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tickets are on sale NOW to one of broadways top hit musicals, Hamilton.

The 16 Tony nominated musical is coming this spring to the Wharton Center, March 29th through April 10th.

At present time, the campus requires masks, but protocols can change, so they recommend checking the Wharton Center website for more up-to-date information as the date approaches.

The last time the musical came here, it sold out in record time, so get your tickets quickly by calling the box office, 1-800-WHARTON, or by getting them online at whartoncenter.com.

