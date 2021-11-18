Advertisement

Berrios Says He Just Likes Toronto

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning...
Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) - Two months with the Toronto Blue Jays was enough to make José Berríos change his mind about waiting one more year to reach free agency. Berríos has finalized a $131 million, seven-year deal to stay with the Blue Jays. In doing so, the 27-year-old right-hander passed up the opportunity to hit the open market next offseason. A two-time All Star, Berríos said his decision was simplified by getting a brief taste of life in Toronto after the Blue Jays acquired him from Minnesota on July 30.

