Audit claims nearly $4 billion in Michigan unemployment payments made in error

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to a report released Thursday by the Michigan Auditor General Office, nearly $4 billion in payments were made in error to ineligible Michiganders looking for unemployment during the COVID pandemic.

Auditor General Doug A. Ringler said the audit found that the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s leadership contributed to a poor environment in the department. Those actions, the report suggests, directly contributed to the creation of invalid questions on pandemic unemployment assistance applications that led to nearly 700,000 Michiganders erroneously receiving letters that they had qualified for benefits.

The full 36-page report can be read below.

Nearly half of those claimants have since been deemed ineligible.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency isn’t required to act on the report, but is given a chance to respond and make changes.

