AG Nessel, coalition resolves federal lawsuit in win for tipped workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of nine attorneys general in applauding the Department of Labor’s new Tip Regulation, dismissing their lawsuit, and ending the fight to overturn the Trump Administration’s divisive rule.

“As it stood, this rule would have negatively impacted hundreds of thousands of service workers in Michigan,” Nessel said. “I commend the Department of Labor for correcting this harmful rule and as a result, protecting workers nationwide.”

The coalition led a legal challenge to a U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) rule that unlawfully sought to eliminate the limit on non-tipped work a tipped worker may complete and still receive only the tipped minimum wage, $2.13 per hour federally and $3.67 per hour in Michigan.

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) is the federal law that establishes a baseline of critical workplace protections, including minimum wage and overtime, for workers across the nation. It allows employers to take a credit against their minimum wage obligations for the tips workers receive.

The Trump era rule would have eliminated a 20% cap on the amount of non-tipped work a tipped worker could do and still receive only the tipped minimum wage, resulting in lower pay for tipped workers nationwide.

As the coalition advocated, the new rule reinstates the 20% cap and imposes an increased limit of 30 consecutive minutes of non-tipped work. In addition, it supplies helpful, clarifying definitions for tipped work, non-tipped work, and work that does not generate tips itself but directly supports tipped work.

As a result, tipped workers can only be paid the tipped minimum wage when “the vast majority” of their work generates tips, helping protect them from exploitation and wage theft.

The fight over the Tip Regulation has gone on for more than two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, a challenging time for all businesses and workers, especially restaurants and their employees.

“As vaccination rates rise and restaurants begin to recover, their obligations to tipped employees are as important as ever,” Nessel’s office said.

Joining Attorney General Nessel in the effort were the attorneys general from Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.

