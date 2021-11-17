Advertisement

What Michigan is getting from new infrastructure bill

(KEYC News Now)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - President Biden will visit Detroit Wednesday to tour a General Motors plant that manufactures electric vehicles. There, he will address some of the changes coming to Michigan as a result of the recently signed infrastructure bill.

Under the new law, Michigan will receive $7.3 billion for repairs to bridges and roads. The state will also receive $1 billion for public transit improvements and at least $110 million over five years to support the expansion of a electric vehicle charging networks.

The law will cover more than transportation, however. Provisions in the bill, signed into law Monday, will put funding into providing reliable internet connections to rural areas and clean drinking water in Michigan communities. At present, 14% of Michigan households do not have an internet connection, while Flint and Benton Harbor have both struggled with providing clean drinking water in recent years.

The bill passed with bipartisan support, though it was pared down significantly to do so. Initially presented as a package that would have included $2.25 trillion in spending called the American Jobs Plan, negotiations shaved off nearly half of the planned spending, resulting in the current $1.2 trillion iteration.

