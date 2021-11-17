Advertisement

US-127/M-50 at I-94 closed beginning Friday

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes over the weekend.
MDOT will close US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) at I-94 in Jackson for box culvert removal.
MDOT will close US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) at I-94 in Jackson for box culvert removal.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Friday at 9 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close US-127/M-50 (West Ave.) at I-94.

The closure is for box culvert removal.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, but the detour will be:

  • Northbound US-127/M-50 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-94 to the M-106 (Cooper Street) interchange, to westbound I-94, or proceed north along M-106 (Cooper Street) to Parnall Road, then west via Parnall Road to access US-127/M-50.
  • Southbound US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) traffic will be detoured west via Parnall Road to M-106 (Cooper Street) then south to I-94.
  • West Avenue traffic will continue via westbound I-94 to the West Avenue exit.

MDOT expects to reopen the area at 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, but the overall completion date for the I-94 project is expected in June 2023.

