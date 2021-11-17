Advertisement

Sparrow Medical Minute - Karen Kent VanGorder

By WILX News 10
Updated: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST
Sponsored. An interview with Karen Kent VanGorder, M.D., Chief Medical and Quality Officer, Sparrow Health System

Sparrow Chief Medical and Quality Officer Karen Kent VanGorder discusses the hospital’s recent “A” rating for patient safety in a study of more than 2,700 acute care hospitals nationwide prepared by The Leapfrog Group.

To see Sparrow’s full Leapfrog score, visit HospitalSafetyScore.org or get more information at Sparrow.org.

Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
An interview with Richard Sarle, M.D., Urologist, SMG Urology
An interview with Kathy Marble, Nursing Director for Pediatric Services, Sparrow Hospital
An interview with Sarah Smith, Registered Dietitian, Sparrow Hospital
An interview with Karen Kent VanGorder, M.D., Chief Medical and Quality Officer, Sparrow Health...
