Advertisement

Slow down! MSP increase patrols in Lansing for afternoon drive

(WPTA)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Lansing are advised to slow down and buckle up.

Wednesday the Michigan State Police (MSP) announced that troopers from the Hometown Security Team will be in the City of Lansing from noon until 4 p.m. working alongside Lansing police. MSP officials said they would be concentrating on speeds, seatbelts and careless and reckless driving.

They gave fair warning to local drivers, announcing the increased patrols over social media.

Related: Lansing teen killed in hit-and-run

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Meridian Township Police seeking assistance finding missing juvenile
Lillian's opens in the Lansing Mall on Saturday.
Nonprofit opens free store in the Lansing Mall for the underserved community
Chong Moua Yang was found dead in the Rose Lake game area in November 2018. His backpack, gun,...
‘How could you leave him like that?’ -- Mid-Michigan family demands answers in hunter’s death

Latest News

Arts Council of Greater Lansing
$73,000 in grants awarded for arts, tourism
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recognizes Utility Scam Awareness Day, Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Consumers urged to recognize utility scams
This Thursday is Children's Grief Awareness Day, and a local non-profit is getting ready to...
Ele’s Place commemorates Children’s Grief Awareness Day
MDOT is inviting the public to attend an open house on the recently concluded traffic noise...
MDOT holding open house discuss I-496 noise report