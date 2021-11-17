Slow down! MSP increase patrols in Lansing for afternoon drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Lansing are advised to slow down and buckle up.

Wednesday the Michigan State Police (MSP) announced that troopers from the Hometown Security Team will be in the City of Lansing from noon until 4 p.m. working alongside Lansing police. MSP officials said they would be concentrating on speeds, seatbelts and careless and reckless driving.

They gave fair warning to local drivers, announcing the increased patrols over social media.

🚓PATROL ALERT🚓: Troopers from Hometown Security Team (HST) will be in the city of Lansing from 12 pm to 4 pm today working with @LansingPolice. We will be concentrating on speeds, careless & reckless driving. Also don’t forget to #BuckleUp. pic.twitter.com/37AfIorwnI — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) November 17, 2021

