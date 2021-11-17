Advertisement

Red Sox Owners Seeking to Buy Penguins

Fans cheer as three altercations break out along the boards during the second period of an NHL...
Fans cheer as three altercations break out along the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - The owners of the Boston Red Sox are in talks to buy the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. Red Sox President Sam Kennedy confirmed today that Fenway Sports Group has been working on a deal for the professional hockey club. Kennedy declined to elaborate on the terms of the deal. Sportico valued the Penguins last month at $845 million. FSG owns the Red Sox and Liverpool FC of the Premier League and is partners in the RFK Racing NASCAR team. The sports conglomerate has been looking to add another major sports franchise to its portfolio.

