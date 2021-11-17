President Biden in Michigan on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden is coming to Michigan to explain how the newly signed $1T infrastructure deal will benefit Michigan and the country.

In his sixth visit to Michigan since taking office, President Biden will be talking at the grand opening of GM’s Factory Zero in Detroit.

The new Factory Zero site was formerly the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant, but now it is being reopened as a facility to build electric cars and trucks.

President Biden will be talking about how this new infrastructure deal will help Michigan’s auto industry.

This visit will likely focus on the plans for those $1.2 trillion. Part of that money, $7.5 billion, will go to adding electric vehicle chargers around the country, something very important for GM as they invest more in producing those cars and trucks in Michigan.

President Biden is also planning to meet with UAW workers who are working on those electric cars in the next generation, investing in road and bridge repairs for these new vehicles.

“We’ll once again have the best roads, bridges, ports, and airports over the next decade and we will lead the world into the 21st century with modern cars and trucks and transit systems and we are going to do this by building again and moving again,” President Biden said.

Just last month, President Biden visited Howell where many voiced their strong opposition to his spending plan. He also visited the Traverse City area in July.

Less than a month after taking office, President Biden traveled to Portage to tour the Pfizer facility.

