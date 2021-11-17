Advertisement

Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance

By Claudia Sella
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police need your help finding a missing teenager. 15-year-old Milo Takahashi was last seen Saturday in the East Lansing and Okemos area.

It’s been four days since Milo was last seen by his family. His parents reported him missing after he left his mom’s home in the Meridian Township area.

Milo’s parents said after he left Saturday they believe he was last seen in the Briarwood neighborhood of Lansing, but have not heard from him since. They believe he deleted his social media accounts and blocked them from contacting him. They said he may have been in contact with certain friends.

His mother, Christina Callton, said she’s worried that he may not be safe.

“He’s super loving, he’s very caring. He cares about his friends, he cares about his family,” Callton said. “I would say I’m scared because he’s insecure and he is looking for people to be friends with him and to treat him well. He’s suffered from bullying in school but he’s genuinely a caring person.”

Milo loves nature, hiking, and fishing. He runs track and loves to build things -- most recently flipping houses with his stepdad.

“He loves to play the guitar and he’s good at it. He taught himself to play the guitar. He plays the electric and acoustic guitar. He secretly loves to sing.” said Callton.

His father, Masaki Takahashi, said Milo’s unique style is what makes him stand out.

“He walks to his beat. He just wants to be a little bit different and has his flavor and style of things,” said Takahashi.

His father and mother said they want nothing more than Milo’s safe return.

“I can’t imagine my life without him and I know that things weren’t always perfect. But we always tried and we always came back together. And I love him more than anything else in this world.” said Takahashi.

Anyone who has seen Milo Takahashi or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

