Owosso hospital nearing capacity, reintroduces COVID safety precautions

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan hospital is urging residents to put masks back on and to follow COVID safety measures as their hospital beds fill up with patients.

“We have a chart that is rated from green, yellow, orange, up to red,” said Memorial Healthcare CEO and president Brian Long. “Today, we are sitting unfortunately back in a red area.”

Long shared his concerns of the rise of COVID in Mid-Michigan, causing the hospital to bring its coronavirus safety protocols back.

“We’re mandating a work-from-home environment as much as can be facilitated,” Long said. “Requiring that all staff on site now, wear an N95 Mask again, along with eye protection.”

Long said they are currently sitting at the most COVID-19 cases they’ve seen throughout the entire pandemic, putting them at just over 70% capacity. Now he’s asking the public to start taking individual responsibility in hopes to prevent the hospital from reaching full capacity.

“We’re going to see these kinds of things actually get worse if we don’t take responsible actions on an individual level,” Long said. “We have to have individuals practicing good personal responsibility in their own lives.”

He is encouraging those who are not vaccinated to get the shot and if you’re not feeling well, get tested so you don’t spread the virus.

