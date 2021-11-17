Advertisement

Owosso hospital nearing capacity, reintroduces COVID safety precautions

‘We’re going to see these kinds of things actually get worse if we don’t take responsible actions on an individual level’
Officials with Memorial Healthcare in Owosso said they are currently sitting at the most...
Officials with Memorial Healthcare in Owosso said they are currently sitting at the most COVID-19 cases they’ve seen throughout the entire pandemic.(WILX)
By Rachel Sweet and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan hospital is urging residents to put masks back on and to follow COVID safety measures as their hospital beds fill up with patients.

Related: Cases surge in new COVID hot spots of Michigan, Minnesota

“We have a chart that is rated from green, yellow, orange, up to red,” said Memorial Healthcare CEO and president Brian Long. “Today, we are sitting unfortunately back in a red area.”

Long shared his concerns of the rise of COVID in Mid-Michigan, causing the hospital to bring its coronavirus safety protocols back.

“We’re mandating a work-from-home environment as much as can be facilitated,” Long said. “Requiring that all staff on site now, wear an N95 Mask again, along with eye protection.”

Read: Michigan’s current positive daily COVID cases surpass last November’s

Long said they are currently sitting at the most COVID-19 cases they’ve seen throughout the entire pandemic, putting them at just over 70% capacity. Now he’s asking the public to start taking individual responsibility in hopes to prevent the hospital from reaching full capacity.

Related: COVID surge pushing Michigan hospitals past capacity

“We’re going to see these kinds of things actually get worse if we don’t take responsible actions on an individual level,” Long said. “We have to have individuals practicing good personal responsibility in their own lives.”

He is encouraging those who are not vaccinated to get the shot and if you’re not feeling well, get tested so you don’t spread the virus.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food aid...
Michiganders to receive added assistance to lower the cost of groceries
Police are looking for an additional suspect involved in an Oct. 22 shooting that killed an...
13-year-old boy charged in connection with fatal Lansing shooting
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing from central Tennessee and may be in...
Teen, young boy kidnapped in Kentucky and Tennessee may be in Michigan
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Meridian Township Police seeking assistance finding missing juvenile

Latest News

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering support groups in an effort to...
Stay Well -- Michigan health officials start support groups for teachers amid COVID pandemic
Jackson Public Schools teachers could get bonuses for getting COVID vaccine.
Jackson schools votes to provide bonuses for staff who receive COVID vaccinations
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Michigan’s current positive daily COVID cases surpass last November’s
With winter near, Michigan dietician says healthy food can help fight COVID