New comedy club brings much needed laughs to Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No laugh track is needed for Funny is Funny- Lansing’s new comedy club.

“It’s almost a guarantee you’re gonna laugh at some of the jokes,” said producer and director, Mike.

This is one of Lansing’s first fully dedicated comedy club.

“We’re setting a precedent of this is what you should expect from a professional comedy club venue,” said CEO of Greenwood District Studios and comedian Amaru.

That’s why he works to get big headliners to come to Lansing.

You can catch a comedy show Wednesday through Sundays each week.

On Tuesdays are open mic nights.

For a full line up and schedule of shows: https://funnyisfunnycomedyclub.com/?fbclid=IwAR23dRKXe7fdee7y3TVAOqskW17513Y0SnbVygZOzvKtJgDlSzu-faa8EpM

Funny is Funny is part of Greenwood District Studios: https://greenwooddistrictstudios.com/?fbclid=IwAR23WGbl5ytZeS-pAP_zUgyz4ZDrCUgUhDbO7eZcOGTuyUNT5hLsNOQyTDo

