In My View: The return of the Crosstown Showdown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of our area’s unique sporting events is returning, let’s hope, after a two year hiatus. The Crosstown Showdown is due to be played next April 6 between Michigan State and the Lansing Lugnuts.

In my view it’s a terrific attraction since it began in 2007. But, I also think the major leagues could torpedo this for the third straight year. If there is a major league labor lockout, and many expect there will be, minor league baseball’s season could get delayed and that could wipe the game out once again.

Let’s hope not.

