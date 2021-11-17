Advertisement

In My View: The return of the Crosstown Showdown

The major leagues could torpedo this for the third straight year
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of our area’s unique sporting events is returning, let’s hope, after a two year hiatus. The Crosstown Showdown is due to be played next April 6 between Michigan State and the Lansing Lugnuts.

In my view it’s a terrific attraction since it began in 2007. But, I also think the major leagues could torpedo this for the third straight year. If there is a major league labor lockout, and many expect there will be, minor league baseball’s season could get delayed and that could wipe the game out once again.

Let’s hope not.

