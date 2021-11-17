Advertisement

Michigan State Police urge residents to drive cautiously to avoid deer-related collisions

More than 51,000 crashes in Michigan last year involved deer
A deer fawn
A deer fawn
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police released tips Tuesday on how drivers can avoid collisions with deer.

The tips come as the state sees a rise in deer-related collisions. Close to 21% of all vehicle crashes in Michigan in 2020 involved deer.

MSP is urging drivers remain vigilant and remind Michiganders that if you see one deer, there may be several not far behind.

MSP First District posted tips on Twitter that drivers can use to stay safe. Police said drivers shouldn’t swerve to avoid deer and should be alert when driving at dawn and dusk. Additionally, drivers should use their high beams or brights when there is no traffic approaching.

Like always, drivers should avoid being distracted and should always be wearing their seatbelt.

