MDOT holding open house discuss I-496 noise report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is inviting the public to attend an open house on the recently concluded traffic noise analysis and updates on the upcoming rebuilding of I-496 from Lansing Road to the Grand River. Work is currently scheduled to get underway in 2022.

A map of the area can be found HERE.

The open house will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from noon until 2 p.m. and again from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, located at 600 S. Walnut St in Lansing.

MDOT staff and contractors, community stakeholders, and local businesses will be on hand at the event.

The I-496 Rebuilding Michigan project entails rebuilding the freeway and interchange ramps, operational improvements between the Lansing Road and M-99 (Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) interchanges, preventive maintenance on seventeen bridges, and upgrades to the service drives from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to the east.

An analysis was conducted to assess the traffic noise effects of the I-496 Rebuilding Michigan project. The draft technical report and information on MDOT’s noise abatement program are both available on MDOT’s website.

Community members can provide concerns and comments regarding the noise analysis by:

using the online comment form

by mail ATTN: Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa Street P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909

or by emailing MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation in this event. Large print materials, auxiliary aids, or the services of interpreters, signers, or reader cs are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage.

Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date.

