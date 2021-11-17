Advertisement

Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson around midnight Tuesday.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC/Gray) - Officials are investigating after a deadly shooting involving two employees at a business overnight.

It was the victim’s first day on the job, authorities said.

According to Jefferson County officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson around midnight Tuesday.

The victim was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, WBRC reported.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker. Walker turned himself in to deputies at the scene.

Officials are not sure what led up to the shooting.

The suspect, 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker, turned himself in to authorities on the scene.
The suspect, 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker, turned himself in to authorities on the scene.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Meridian Township Police seeking assistance finding missing juvenile
While most of Michigan’s COVID restrictions have been lifted, Unlock Michigan wants to make...
Michigan health officials concerned with petition that aims to restrict pandemic lockdowns
Chong Moua Yang was found dead in the Rose Lake game area in November 2018. His backpack, gun,...
‘How could you leave him like that?’ -- Mid-Michigan family demands answers in hunter’s death

Latest News

FILE - Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in...
Thanksgiving air travel to rebound to 2019 levels, TSA says
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year
President Joe Biden took his sales pitch to New Hampshire after signing the bipartisan...
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
MDOT is inviting the public to attend an open house on the recently concluded traffic noise...
MDOT holding open house discuss I-496 noise report
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video