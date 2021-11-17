Advertisement

Lansing Police Chief search down to two finalists

(Kaylie Crowe)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search for Lansing’s new police chief is nearing its end, now down to two candidates recommended by the selection committee in charge of the process. 20 candidates applied for the position, and the final decision will be made by Mayor Andy Schor.

One of the finalists is the current Interim Chief, Captain Ellery Sosebee. The other candidate is Jason Matson, also a captain, of the Bakersfield Police Department in California. The two candidates will move forward with final interviews. They will also participate in a virtual public candidate forum where they will be asked to answer questions submitted by area residents.

The forum will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. Questions can submit questions online at THIS LINK until Friday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. The forum will be virtual only and will be available to view live HERE. The forum will also be recorded and available to view on the City of Lansing YouTube page.

After the virtual forum, the candidates will move on to the final portion of the hiring process: An interview with Mayor Andy Schor on Nov. 30.

