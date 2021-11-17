Advertisement

Lansing Community College event aims to put more people of color in tech jobs

Tech Forward event takes place on LCC West Campus
Space is limited and school officials urge people to register for the event ahead of time.
Space is limited and school officials urge people to register for the event ahead of time.(WILX)
By Kylie Khan and Ian Hawley
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan college is working to expose men of color to career opportunities they may not have considered otherwise.

Lansing Community College will hold an event called “Tech Forward” on Friday to do just that. The event will give young men of color the chance to learn more about careers in the technology industry.

Leaders at tech companies around the state will be present to give information on tech jobs and answer questions that people may have.

The event features speakers from LCC, DTE Energy, Duncan Aviation and more.

Space is limited and school officials urge people to register for the event ahead of time.

For more information on the event or to sign up, visit the official Tech Forward webpage here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Meridian Township Police seeking assistance finding missing juvenile
Lillian's opens in the Lansing Mall on Saturday.
Nonprofit opens free store in the Lansing Mall for the underserved community
Chong Moua Yang was found dead in the Rose Lake game area in November 2018. His backpack, gun,...
‘How could you leave him like that?’ -- Mid-Michigan family demands answers in hunter’s death

Latest News

Lansing Police Chief search down to two finalists
Funny is Funny
Funny is Funny
ds
STYLE YOURSELF WINTER
bv
Van Attas