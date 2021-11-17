Lansing Community College event aims to put more people of color in tech jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan college is working to expose men of color to career opportunities they may not have considered otherwise.

Lansing Community College will hold an event called “Tech Forward” on Friday to do just that. The event will give young men of color the chance to learn more about careers in the technology industry.

Leaders at tech companies around the state will be present to give information on tech jobs and answer questions that people may have.

The event features speakers from LCC, DTE Energy, Duncan Aviation and more.

Space is limited and school officials urge people to register for the event ahead of time.

For more information on the event or to sign up, visit the official Tech Forward webpage here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.