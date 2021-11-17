Jets to Start Flacco This Sunday

-FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Robert Saleh made the surprising announcement Wednesday as the team decided to go with the 36-year-old veteran over Mike White, who started the last three games in place of the injured Zach Wilson. Wilson sprained the posterior collateral ligament in his right knee against New England on Oct. 24 and is still healing. White had the wind knocked out of him late last Sunday against Buffalo and was replaced on the Jets’ final drive by Flacco. The Jets acquired Flacco from Philadelphia on Oct. 25.

