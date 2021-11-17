Is Tucker Getting a New Deal?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Free Press and other media are speculating Wednesday that Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is soon to receive a massive contract extension. The numbers discussed are ten years, $95 million, which would make him one of America’s highest paid coaches if that’s the way the negotiations work out. The 49 year old Tucker currently makes a bit more than $5 million per year. The Free Press reports that MSU alumni Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre would contribute the necessary funds to make such a contract offer work.

