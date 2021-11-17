Advertisement

Is Tucker Getting a New Deal?

Following a 40-21 win over Maryland on Saturday in Spartan Stadium, the Michigan State football...
Following a 40-21 win over Maryland on Saturday in Spartan Stadium, the Michigan State football team moved up in the national rankings that were released on Sunday afternoon.(WILX/Matt Schmucker)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Free Press and other media are speculating Wednesday that Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is soon to receive a massive contract extension. The numbers discussed are ten years, $95 million, which would make him one of America’s highest paid coaches if that’s the way the negotiations work out. The 49 year old Tucker currently makes a bit more than $5 million per year. The Free Press reports that MSU alumni Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre would contribute the necessary funds to make such a contract offer work.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Meridian Township Police seeking assistance finding missing juvenile
Lillian's opens in the Lansing Mall on Saturday.
Nonprofit opens free store in the Lansing Mall for the underserved community
Chong Moua Yang was found dead in the Rose Lake game area in November 2018. His backpack, gun,...
‘How could you leave him like that?’ -- Mid-Michigan family demands answers in hunter’s death

Latest News

Fans cheer as three altercations break out along the boards during the second period of an NHL...
Red Sox Owners Seeking to Buy Penguins
Baker Mayfield
Will the Lions Face Mayfield?
Quarterback Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens will try to win the franchise's second Lombardi...
Jets to Start Flacco This Sunday
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
New NFL Covid Mandates