Holly Harper to host Dinner and Silent Auction for Tri-County Office on Aging

(Holly Harper)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual Dinner and Auction for the Tri-County Office on Aging has returned! Tickets are being sold now for an evening of dining, live and silent auctions, a raffle, games and drinks.

WILX’s own Holly Harper will MC the event.

Tri-County Office on Aging (TCOA) is a not-for-profit organization that helps older adults access programs and benefits, improve their health, and remain active in their communities.

“To accomplish the agency’s mission, we connect people who need help to service providers, volunteers, donors, businesses and governments throughout Eaton, Clinton and Ingham Counties and the Cities of Lansing and East Lansing,” the agency said on their website.

The Dinner and Auction has been raising funds for the TCOA for nearly 40 years. This will be the 36th annual Dinner and Auction, though like so many other organizations the TCOA was forced to postpone it early in the pandemic.

The event will be held at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday, Nov. 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m. More information on the event, including where to buy tickets, can be found on the Tri-County Office on Aging’s official website here.

