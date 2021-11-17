Advertisement

Disney Cruise Line to require guests 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami on...
A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Most children will soon need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go on a Disney Cruise Line ship.

The company announced on its website that it will require all guests age 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against the virus beginning Jan. 13.

Guests under the age of 5 must have a negative COVID-19 test result taken between three days and 24 hours before the sail date. Disney will accept a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or a lab-based PCR test, but it won’t accept rapid antigen tests.

Children ages 5-11 can still board a ship before Jan. 13 with proof of a negative test.

“As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority,” the company said. “Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board.”

Disney said the policies go in line with CDC guidance. Guests will have to upload proof of vaccination to a website to confirm their status.

The cruise line has also reduced guest capacity, installed physical barriers and required masks for everyone ages 2 and up.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Meridian Township Police seeking assistance finding missing juvenile
Lillian's opens in the Lansing Mall on Saturday.
Nonprofit opens free store in the Lansing Mall for the underserved community
Chong Moua Yang was found dead in the Rose Lake game area in November 2018. His backpack, gun,...
‘How could you leave him like that?’ -- Mid-Michigan family demands answers in hunter’s death

Latest News

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23,...
Lawsuit: Baldwin had no reason to fire in ‘Rust’ shooting
Funny is Funny
Funny is Funny
President Joe Biden took his sales pitch to New Hampshire after signing the bipartisan...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on infrastructure law
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Arbery testifies: ‘He had my gun. He struck me’
ds
STYLE YOURSELF WINTER