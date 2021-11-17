Advertisement

Clock ticking to collect payout from TikTok

(CNN Newsource)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WILX) - If you used TikTok or its predecessor, Musical.lly, you may have some money coming to you. It’s all part of a $92 million settlement against the app.

TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance, agreed to the payout to settle allegations that it harvested personal data from users without their consent. To be eligible, you need to have been using TikTok by Sept. 30 of 2021.

You must submit a claim by March 1 of next year. You can do the form online or print and mail it in. Parents can submit forms for minors.

To access the online form CLICK HERE.

