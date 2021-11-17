Ele’s Place commemorates Children’s Grief Awareness Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Thursday is Children’s Grief Awareness Day, and a local non-profit is getting ready to commemorate that.

For the past 30 years, Ele’s Place has given children a place to heal after the death of a parent, sibling, or someone close to them.

On Thursday, Ele’s Place will welcome community members to take a tour of their building, offering them a chance to learn about the healing process.

Workers say the holiday season can be especially tough for kids who are still grieving the loss of a loved one.

“The holidays for our kiddos are very different now because someone in their life has died. There will be an empty chair at their table,” said Kristine Kuhnert of Ele’s Place – Capital Region. “You know, it’s full of joy and you’re supposed to be happy and there’s happy music and joyful festivities, but someone who’s grieving, it’s a very challenging time, because that’s not how they feel.”

Ele’s Place is located at 1145 W Oakland Ave. in Lansing. Tours will be offered every two hours on Thursday, starting at 9 a.m.

