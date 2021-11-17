Advertisement

Ele’s Place commemorates Children’s Grief Awareness Day

Workers say the holiday season can be especially tough for kids who are still grieving the loss of a loved one.
This Thursday is Children's Grief Awareness Day, and a local non-profit is getting ready to...
This Thursday is Children's Grief Awareness Day, and a local non-profit is getting ready to commemorate that.(Pexels)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Thursday is Children’s Grief Awareness Day, and a local non-profit is getting ready to commemorate that.

For the past 30 years, Ele’s Place has given children a place to heal after the death of a parent, sibling, or someone close to them.

On Thursday, Ele’s Place will welcome community members to take a tour of their building, offering them a chance to learn about the healing process.

Workers say the holiday season can be especially tough for kids who are still grieving the loss of a loved one.

“The holidays for our kiddos are very different now because someone in their life has died. There will be an empty chair at their table,” said Kristine Kuhnert of Ele’s Place – Capital Region. “You know, it’s full of joy and you’re supposed to be happy and there’s happy music and joyful festivities, but someone who’s grieving, it’s a very challenging time, because that’s not how they feel.”

Ele’s Place is located at 1145 W Oakland Ave. in Lansing. Tours will be offered every two hours on Thursday, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Meridian Township Police seeking assistance finding missing juvenile
While most of Michigan’s COVID restrictions have been lifted, Unlock Michigan wants to make...
Michigan health officials concerned with petition that aims to restrict pandemic lockdowns
Chong Moua Yang was found dead in the Rose Lake game area in November 2018. His backpack, gun,...
‘How could you leave him like that?’ -- Mid-Michigan family demands answers in hunter’s death

Latest News

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recognizes Utility Scam Awareness Day, Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Consumers urged to recognize utility scams
MDOT is inviting the public to attend an open house on the recently concluded traffic noise...
MDOT holding open house discuss I-496 noise report
MDOT will close US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) at I-94 in Jackson for box culvert removal.
US-127/M-50 at I-94 closed beginning Friday
This will be President Biden’s sixth stop in Michigan since taking office.
President Biden in Michigan on Wednesday