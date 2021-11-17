Advertisement

$73,000 in grants awarded for arts, tourism

The awards were given to 11 Capital Region arts and cultural organizations to help boost tourism.
Arts Council of Greater Lansing
Arts Council of Greater Lansing(Arts Council of Greater Lansing Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Arts Council of Greater Lansing and Ingham County has announced the 2021 Ingham County Hotel/Motel Funds for Arts and Tourism grantees.

For this year, grant funds totaling $72,123.07 were distributed to area arts organizations. The arts and tourism awards were given to 11 Capital Region arts and cultural organizations and will support their publicity efforts as well as boost tourism to our area.

“We are so grateful for this grant program and the way it supports our area arts and culture organizations and our region’s tourism,” said Meghan Martin, Arts Council executive director. “We are so happy to be able to administer these grants and are excited for all of our grantees.”

Arts and tourism funding was provided to the following organizations:

  • All-of-Us Express Children’s Theatre
  • Broad Art Museum
  • East Lansing Art Festival
  • Impression 5 Science Center
  • Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center
  • Lansing 5:01
  • Lansing Symphony Orchestra
  • Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art
  • Michigan State University Science Festival
  • Wharton Center for Performing Arts
  • Williamston Theatre

“These grants offer such a great opportunity for increasing tourism through arts and culture in our Greater Lansing community,” said Julie Pingston, president and CEO of the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitor Bureau. “The funds give our area’s amazing arts and culture organizations an opportunity to reach people outside our region and entice them to come and experience creativity in Greater Lansing.”

The awards are funded by 5% of Ingham County hotel/motel revenues, per the Ingham County Board of Commissioners resolution. This year, additional dollars were provided this year through Ingham County American Rescue Plan funds.

“The last year has been hard on our region’s arts & cultural organizations,” noted Martin. “These funds will allow them to market their performances and programming outside the region, which will help improve the health of the organizations and will boost our tourism and our economy. They are a win-win for everyone.”

