With winter near, Michigan dietician says healthy food can help fight COVID

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With winter around the corner, infectious diseases such as COVID-19 can be caught more easily. That’s why health experts recommend adopting a better lifestyle to boost your immune system.

Micronutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc can help pump up the body’s defenses against colds, flu and COVID-19.

A local dietitian told News 10 it’s difficult to get all the vitamins and minerals needed directly from food due to incomplete meals. She says this can happen when people are on the go and don’t take the time to make a balanced meal.

It’s also important to incorporate daily vegetables and fruits, even just through smoothies or soup. They also recommend trying to stay away from processed food. And of course, the most important to step to resisting COVID-19 is getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.