University of Michigan keeps COVID precautions for winter term

98% of students and 90% of staff have been fully vaccinated, school says
U-M's COVID-19 prevention measures will remain for winter term.
By Markie Heideman and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan plans to keep its COVID protocols in place for the winter term.

The precautions include a campus-wide vaccine mandate, wearing masks indoors and tracking exposures and symptoms.

Students and staff with vaccine exemptions must keep getting weekly COVID-19 tests.

Classes will continue to offer classes in-person and online.

According to the school, 98% of students and 90% of staff have been fully vaccinated.

More information can be found on the University of Michigan’s official COVID prevention page for the winter term here.

