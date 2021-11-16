University of Michigan keeps COVID precautions for winter term

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan plans to keep its COVID protocols in place for the winter term.

The precautions include a campus-wide vaccine mandate, wearing masks indoors and tracking exposures and symptoms.

Students and staff with vaccine exemptions must keep getting weekly COVID-19 tests.

Classes will continue to offer classes in-person and online.

According to the school, 98% of students and 90% of staff have been fully vaccinated.

More information can be found on the University of Michigan’s official COVID prevention page for the winter term here.

