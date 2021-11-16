Traffic signal work closing intersection of Abbot and Albert

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Motorists are being advised that traffic signal work will lead to the closure of the Abbot-Albert intersection starting Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. The intersection will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is expected that the intersection will be re-opened during the evening and overnight hours.

Vehicles headed southbound on Abbot Road will be detoured to Oakhill Avenue and vehicles headed northbound on Abbot Road will be detoured to M.A.C. Avenue.

Vehicles headed westbound on Albert Avenue will be detoured to Grove Street and vehicles headed eastbound on Valley Court will be detoured north onto Evergreen Avenue to Oakhill Avenue.

View the detour map for more information HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.