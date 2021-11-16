Advertisement

Traffic signal work closing intersection of Abbot and Albert

Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.
Traffic signal work closing intersection of Abbot and Albert
Traffic signal work closing intersection of Abbot and Albert(Pexels)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Motorists are being advised that traffic signal work will lead to the closure of the Abbot-Albert intersection starting Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. The intersection will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is expected that the intersection will be re-opened during the evening and overnight hours.

Vehicles headed southbound on Abbot Road will be detoured to Oakhill Avenue and vehicles headed northbound on Abbot Road will be detoured to M.A.C. Avenue.

Vehicles headed westbound on Albert Avenue will be detoured to Grove Street and vehicles headed eastbound on Valley Court will be detoured north onto Evergreen Avenue to Oakhill Avenue.

View the detour map for more information HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing from central Tennessee and may be in...
Teen, young boy kidnapped in Kentucky and Tennessee may be in Michigan
Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food aid...
Michiganders to receive added assistance to lower the cost of groceries
Police are looking for an additional suspect involved in an Oct. 22 shooting that killed an...
13-year-old boy charged in connection with fatal Lansing shooting
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Suspect arraigned in Delhi Township shooting

Latest News

Chong Yang was shot and killed in 2018 while hunting in Bath Township
FBI, family asking public for information about hunter’s 2018 death
Nurses at Sparrow Hospital will vote on whether or not to give their union the go-ahead to call...
Sparrow nurses to vote on union calling strike
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 11/16/21 A.M.
While most of Michigan’s COVID restrictions have been lifted, Unlock Michigan wants to make...
Michigan health officials concerned with petition that aims to restrict pandemic lockdowns