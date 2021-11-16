Sparrow nurses to vote on union calling strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday nurses at Sparrow Hospital will vote on whether or not to give their union the go-ahead to call a strike. The voting comes as contract talks have hit a roadblock.

Caregivers at Sparrow are fighting for better wages and a commitment to more personal protection equipment (PPE). Bargaining between Sparrow Hospital and this union has been happening since July.

These talks of a strike come as COVID-19 cases here in Michigan continue to spike. 2,200 members of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital, including nurses and pharmacists, can take part in this vote. Caregivers have been working under an expired contract since Oct. 31.

In talking about these negotiations, Vice President of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital Kevin Glaza said:

“We need fair wages...caregivers could not possibly be more clear about what is necessary to be able to recruit and retain the staff we need, but sparrow executives just don’t want to listen.”

As for Sparrow, management says they are committing to ending this without a strike.

The vote to make the decision about the authorization of a strike is set to start Tuesday and run through Nov. 21. If the vote passes, a 10-day notice would be provided before a strike date is set.

