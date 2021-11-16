Advertisement

Sparrow nurses to vote on union calling strike

What the vote means for local nurses.
Nurses at Sparrow Hospital will vote on whether or not to give their union the go-ahead to call...
Nurses at Sparrow Hospital will vote on whether or not to give their union the go-ahead to call a strike.(WILX)
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday nurses at Sparrow Hospital will vote on whether or not to give their union the go-ahead to call a strike. The voting comes as contract talks have hit a roadblock.

Caregivers at Sparrow are fighting for better wages and a commitment to more personal protection equipment (PPE). Bargaining between Sparrow Hospital and this union has been happening since July.

These talks of a strike come as COVID-19 cases here in Michigan continue to spike. 2,200 members of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital, including nurses and pharmacists, can take part in this vote. Caregivers have been working under an expired contract since Oct. 31.

In talking about these negotiations, Vice President of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital Kevin Glaza said:

“We need fair wages...caregivers could not possibly be more clear about what is necessary to be able to recruit and retain the staff we need, but sparrow executives just don’t want to listen.”

As for Sparrow, management says they are committing to ending this without a strike.

The vote to make the decision about the authorization of a strike is set to start Tuesday and run through Nov. 21. If the vote passes, a 10-day notice would be provided before a strike date is set.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing from central Tennessee and may be in...
Teen, young boy kidnapped in Kentucky and Tennessee may be in Michigan
Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food aid...
Michiganders to receive added assistance to lower the cost of groceries
Police are looking for an additional suspect involved in an Oct. 22 shooting that killed an...
13-year-old boy charged in connection with fatal Lansing shooting
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Suspect arraigned in Delhi Township shooting

Latest News

WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 11/16/21 A.M.
While most of Michigan’s COVID restrictions have been lifted, Unlock Michigan wants to make...
Michigan health officials concerned with petition that aims to restrict pandemic lockdowns
Michigan health officials concerned with petition that aims to restrict pandemic lockdowns
Michigan health officials concerned with petition that aims to restrict pandemic lockdowns
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Prayer vigil held for Brendan Santo, hundred of volunteers search for missing teen