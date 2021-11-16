Advertisement

Prayer vigil held for Brendan Santo, hundred of volunteers search for missing teen

Vigil held at Rochester Adams High School
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews continued to search Monday night for 18-year-old Brendan Santo.

The search has expanded to west of Kalamazoo Street in the Red Cedar River.

Michigan State University police said they believe Santo could be in that area due to the westward current of the Red Cedar River.

A vigil was held Saturday for Santo at his former high school in Rochester Hills. Friends, family members and loved ones gathered to pray for Santo’s safe return.

Santo went missing on Friday, Oct. 29, and was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight. Multiple law enforcement agencies -- including the FBI -- are investigating in East Lansing.

It was revealed that a surveillance camera in the area where Santo went missing was not working the night of his disappearance. The university said it had purchased 300 new cameras in an effort to make sure the same issue doesn’t happen again.

Related: ‘It’s really scary’ -- MSU students don’t feel safe following surveillance camera problems

About 200 volunteers came together over the weekend to search for any clues that may reveal Santo’s location.

A reward for information in Santo’s disappearance had increased Friday from $5,000 to $11,000.

Anyone who has seen Brendan Santo or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State University Police Department at by phone at 844-99-MSUPD (67873) or by email at tips@police.msu.edu.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

