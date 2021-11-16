Nonprofit opens free store in the Lansing Mall for the underserved community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Against All Odds is a nonprofit that supports cancer survivors, the homeless, and the underserved community. They are opening a store called Lillian’s in the Lansing Mall to offer free shopping to those who qualify for help.

Sisters Autumn Houser and Elizabeth Wandell are both single mothers. They said shopping at Lillian’s will help as they fight to get back on their feet.

“I wasn’t even having a tree. I didn’t have money for a tree or presents. This is the only way I’m able to do Christmas this year,” Houser said. “The pandemic was really hard on us and we’re trying to take advantage of anything we can with help.”

Shirley Carter-Powell, who owns Lillian’s, said as they open their doors Saturday, they encourage people to give all year round and not just during the holidays.

“So many people forget holidays are just holidays but life goes on. What happens after the holiday? Who is around to help then?” Carter-Powell asked.

Carter-Powell said their items are donated by family and friends, corporate sponsors like Walmart, and other stores in the mall. Almost everything in the store is new. She said the sheer amount of people in need of assistance led her to open the store.

“We realized our need was beyond just being a breast cancer support organization and helping cancer survivors. What about the families? And we were all about family from day one,” said Carter-Powell.

This is not a store that will be open to the public, it is appointment only. To make an appointment you can call 517-303-1817. To donate funds or items you can call that number or visit the Against All Odds Foundation’s official website here.

