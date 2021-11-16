In My View: Detroit Tigers’ $77 million risk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have now signed two free agents.

The latest is Eduardo Rodriguez, a left hand starting pitcher -- always a risk in my view when pitchers get long term deals. It’s five-years, $77 million and the Tigers clearly need a left hand starter if they are to make a serious playoff push next season. Whether this is the guy or not, time will tell.

He was 13-8 at Boston last season with a 4.12 earned run average and frankly he’ll do well to have those numbers in my view with the Tigers next year.

