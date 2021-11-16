Advertisement

In My View: Detroit Tigers’ $77 million risk

Tigers clearly need a left hand starter, but is this the guy?
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have now signed two free agents.

The latest is Eduardo Rodriguez, a left hand starting pitcher -- always a risk in my view when pitchers get long term deals. It’s five-years, $77 million and the Tigers clearly need a left hand starter if they are to make a serious playoff push next season. Whether this is the guy or not, time will tell.

He was 13-8 at Boston last season with a 4.12 earned run average and frankly he’ll do well to have those numbers in my view with the Tigers next year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing from central Tennessee and may be in...
Teen, young boy kidnapped in Kentucky and Tennessee may be in Michigan
Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food aid...
Michiganders to receive added assistance to lower the cost of groceries
Police are looking for an additional suspect involved in an Oct. 22 shooting that killed an...
13-year-old boy charged in connection with fatal Lansing shooting
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Suspect arraigned in Delhi Township shooting

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: New Tigers in town
In My View: New Tigers in town
In My View: New Tigers in town
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: How about them Wings?
In My View: How about them Wings?
IMV: 11.15.21 How about them Wings?