Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking

DETROIT (WILX) - A Detroit traffic stop lead police to a teen girl missing from Jackson for over a month.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers conducted pulled over a black Dodge Charger for speeding near 8 mile and Schoenherr. During the traffic stop, police discovered the driver was a 15-year-old girl who went missing in late September from Jackson County.

While bringing the girl to their station, police learned that the girl may be a victim of sex trafficking in Detroit and she believed she was pregnant. Troopers then took the girl to a local hospital to have her examined by medical personnel.

Detectives from the MSP Metro North Post continue their investigation to find those responsible for trafficking the girl.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.