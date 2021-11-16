Advertisement

Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him

Items have not been recovered. If found, contact MSU police
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews continued to search for 18-year-old Brendan Santo.

The search expanded Monday to west of Kalamazoo Street in the Red Cedar River.

Santo went missing on Friday, Oct. 29, and was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight. Multiple law enforcement agencies -- including the FBI -- are investigating in East Lansing.

It was revealed that a surveillance camera in the area where Santo went missing was not working the night of his disappearance. The university said it had purchased 300 new cameras in an effort to make sure the same issue doesn’t happen again.

A prayer vigil was held Saturday at his former high school in Rochester Hills. Friends, family members and loved ones gathered to pray for Santo’s safe return.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety released photos Tuesday of Santo and personal items he may have had on him at the time of his disappearance.

The photos include a necklace Santo was wearing, keys similar to what he would be carrying, an iPhone case he recently purchased and the specific Converse shoes he was wearing at the time.

These items have not been recovered.

Brendan SantoDetails
Height5 feet, 10 inches
Weight160 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing gray sweatpants, black shirt, black Red Wings baseball cap and white Converse high-top shoes

Anyone who has seen Brendan Santo or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State University Police Department at by phone at 844-99-MSUPD (67873) or by email at tips@police.msu.edu.

