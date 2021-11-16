Michigan senator accused of touching nurse inappropriately, faces assault charge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Sen. John Bizon faces a misdemeanor assault charge after allegedly touching a nurse inappropriately in August.

According to authorities, a nurse at Oaklawn After Hours Express in Marshall said Bizon put his arm around her waist, pulled her close to him and squeezed her hip. The nurse said she was so shocked by his actions, she didn’t tell him to stop.

Police said Bizon tried to get her to write him a prescription for a drug that didn’t pertain to his symptoms and told the nurse he was a former doctor. When she refused to write the drug prescription for him, police said the nurse told them Bizon became visibly upset and left the office.

Police said a medical assistant told the nurse that Bizon had touched her too while she was taking his vitals and made inappropriate comments.

Bizon was elected in November 2018 to the Michigan Senate.

