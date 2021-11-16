Meridian Township Police seeking assistance finding missing juvenile

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police need your help finding a missing boy.

According to police, Milo Takahashi was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 13 in the East Lansing and Okemos area.

Milo was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and red and white Jordan shoes.

Police described Milo as 5′05″, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Milo or have any information about his whereabouts, call the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.