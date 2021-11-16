Advertisement

Meridian Township Police seeking assistance finding missing juvenile

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police need your help finding a missing boy.

According to police, Milo Takahashi was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 13 in the East Lansing and Okemos area.

Milo was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and red and white Jordan shoes.

Police described Milo as 5′05″, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Milo or have any information about his whereabouts, call the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

