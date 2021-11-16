Legal Issue For Former Penguins Staffer

-PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A former minor league coach in the Pittsburgh Penguins system has been indicted on sexual assault charges in Rhode Island. The state attorney general’s office says 55-year-old Clark Donatelli was indicted in July on four counts of second-degree sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last week and was released. Donatelli is charged in connection with an alleged incident in November 2018.

