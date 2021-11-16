Advertisement

‘How could you leave him like that?’ -- Mid-Michigan family demands answers in hunter’s death

68-year-old grandfather found fatally shot
By Kylie Khan and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A press conference was held Tuesday by law enforcement and the family of Chong Moua Yang.

Together, they urged people to come forward with any information in connection with the 68-year-old grandfather’s death.

“I just don’t understand who would want to take my father’s life,” said Ger Yang. “How could you leave him like that?”

Tuesday marks three years since Chong Moua Yang was shot while hunting in Bathtown Ship and police are no closer to finding who killed him.

“You just sit and wonder every day is someone going to say something?” Ger Yang Asked. “Is the killer ever going to be found? Do I accept the fact that my dad’s case might turn cold?”

Chong Moua Yang was killed in the Rose Lake Wildlife Area on Nov. 16, 2018. Tuesday was the first time his daughter visited the area where her father spent his final moments.

“Today I’m facing reality that this is where he really went,” Ger Yang said. “His last time was here.”

When Chong Moua Yang didn’t come home that night, his family when looking for him. He was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Police said someone took his shotgun, backpack and traditional Hmong knife he had with him.

Bath Township police Det. Bryan Miller had been working on the case from the beginning.

“Some people refer to it as cold because it’s been three years, but it’s never left my desk,” Miller said. “It’s something that we’re always working on.”

The FBI joined the investigation in February. Authorities said they’ve looked for suspects outside of Michigan.

“Often times in investigations like this, it’s the slightest detail -- when considered with other information -- that can break the case,” said FBI agent David Porter.

Chong Moua Yang left behind nine children and 14 grandchildren who are holding out hope that his killer is caught.

“Me and my family just really want answers like who and why,” Ger Yang said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bath Township Police Department at 517-641-6271 or the FBI Detroit office at 313-965-2323.

