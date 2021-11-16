Henry Ford Health System COVID-19 update amid surging hospitalizations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bob Riney, President of Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer, and Adnan Munkarah, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, will discuss the latest spike in hospitalizations and what that means as the holidays approach, the start of pediatric vaccinations and recommendations for having a safe holiday season.

