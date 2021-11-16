Advertisement

Gear up for Silver Bells by participating in Lansing Spirit Week

Silver Bells in the City is turning back time to 1984 this year as it celebrates 35 years in...
Silver Bells in the City is turning back time to 1984 this year as it celebrates 35 years in Lansing.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leading up to Silver Bells, Downtown Lansing Inc is putting on Lansing Spirit Week.

Each day will have a fun and unique theme to celebrate the city and local businesses.

Monday 15th-Dogs of Downtown

Happy dog, happy owner. Take your dog on a stroll of downtown Lansing this holiday season. Soldans Pet will be set up with fun goodies from 5-6:30pm in front of the Dickinson Wright Building. Take a selfie with your dog in front of your favorite downtown business and tag downtown Lansing. Group photo 6pm.

Tuesday 16th-Ugly Sweater Night

Come one, come all and come ugly! Make all our wishes come true and show us your ugliest sweater. Gather all your ugly sweaters at Kellys Downtown to vote for the ugliest sweater. Group photo at 6pm.

Wednesday 17th-Dress as your favorite superhero. League of enchantment will be at Summit Comics from 4-7pm to take pictures with fans. Group photo at 6pm. Wednesday is new comic book day at Summit Comics!

Thursday 18th- Dress as your favorite Holiday Movie character. Group photo in front of the Christmas tree at the capitol 6pm. Then head to Middle Village to warm up with coffee and holiday shopping.

Friday 19th- Glow Night / Silver Bells

Star light, star bright! Light up downtown Lansing by wearing glow lights and neon. We want to show how downtown shines.

