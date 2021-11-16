Advertisement

FBI searches for ‘John Doe 45′ in child exploitation investigation

The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a...
The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a sexual exploitation investigation involving an infant.(FBI)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The FBI’s Crimes Against Children division is looking for “John Doe 45,” an unknown man who may have critical information on the identity of an infant victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

A video depicting John Doe 45 is believed to have been produced between January 2019 and April 2019, the FBI said in a nationwide news release Tuesday.

He is described as a white male with brown hair, a mustache and a beard. He is likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

John Doe 45 could be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children investigator at a local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food aid...
Michiganders to receive added assistance to lower the cost of groceries
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing from central Tennessee and may be in...
Teen, young boy kidnapped in Kentucky and Tennessee may be in Michigan
Police are looking for an additional suspect involved in an Oct. 22 shooting that killed an...
13-year-old boy charged in connection with fatal Lansing shooting
While most of Michigan’s COVID restrictions have been lifted, Unlock Michigan wants to make...
Michigan health officials concerned with petition that aims to restrict pandemic lockdowns
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.
Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps
Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Michigan
Henry Ford Health System COVID-19 update amid surging hospitalizations
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Lottery may determine whether federal vaccine mandate is thrown out
Judge Timothy Walmsley said Monday he will not single out individuals in the stands during the...
Judge responds to defense's objections to Jesse Jackson's presence