FBI, family asking public for information about hunter’s 2018 death

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The family of Chong Moua Yang, the Bath Township Police Department, and FBI Detroit are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have about the person or persons responsible for Yang’s death.

They will hold a briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the three-year anniversary of Yang’s death.

Bath Township Police says 68-year-old Chong Yang of Lansing was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found after 10 p.m. on Nov. 16 northwest of Lansing in Clinton County.

His gun and backpack were missing from the scene. Police haven’t found Yang’s shotgun, backpack, and traditional Hmong hunting knife.

Yang’s family is hoping the knife will help lead to some tips.

Police originally suspected Yang died of a heart attack, before finding a gunshot wound. He was hunting in the Rose Lake game area, wearing hunter’s orange clothing.

