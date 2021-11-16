Crosstown Showdown to Return in 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced Tuesday the Crosstown Showdown exhibition game with Michigan State is returning in 2022. The date is April 6th, two days before the Lugnuts begin their 26th season. The series began in 2007 but has not been played the past two years. The Lugnuts season possibly could be altered if Major League Baseball does not reach a labor agreement before the season is due to begin and minor league player assignments have been made. The Lugnuts won the 2019 game 5-1.

